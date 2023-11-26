Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): A Patwari (revenue official), who had gone to stop illegal sand mining in the Son River of Shahdol district, was crushed to death by a truck allegedly at the behest of the sand mafia late on Saturday night, the police said.

The matter was reported under the Deolond police station area where Patwari Prasanna Singh Baghel, posted at Khadda in Beohari Tehsil, along with his three other Patwari colleagues had gone to stop the illegal mining of sand.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers Make 8-Metre Progress Through Vertical Drilling in Last One and Half Hours (Watch Video).

According to the police, an FIR was registered in the matter.

"After several complaints, a joint team was formed and sent for patrolling when this incident took place. The accused has been detained and an FIR has also been registered against the accused," SP Kumar Prateek told ANI.

Also Read | Kodangal Election 2023: BRS Fields Patnam Narender Reddy to Take on TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat.

Further inputs are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)