Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): A Right to Information (RTI) activist was shot dead on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha town today, the police said.

"An RTI activist shot dead by an unidentified person. The body has been sent for post-mortem. CCTV cameras are being checked", said Sameer Yadav Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vidisha.

Ranjeet Soni, the activist, was shot near the city's Civil Lines police station. He lived in Mukherjee Nagar.

"Some documents have been found with him. We are assessing them. We are trying to find eyewitnesses. The accused would be nabbed soon," added Yadav. (ANI)

