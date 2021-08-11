Bhopal, Aug 11 (PTI) With the addition of 10 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,91,990 on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,514, as no new casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

The state capital Bhopal has not recorded a single new casualty in the last 24 hours, he said.

The count of recoveries has reached 7,81,344, which leaves the central state with 132 active cases, the official said.

With 70,428 swab samples tested during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 1,52,20,497, he added.

The state's vaccination tally stands at 3,60,96,367, as 5,40,690 vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday, a release from the health department stated.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,990, new cases 10, death toll 10,514 (no change), recovered 7,81,344, active cases 132, number of tests so far 1,52,20,497.

