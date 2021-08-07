Bhopal, Aug 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 that took its tally of infections to 7,91,950, while the toll stood at 10,514, as no fresh fatalities were reported, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | India’s Real GDP Growth of 20% On Year-On-Year Expected in First Quarter of FY22: Report.

The count of recoveries has reached 7,81,280, which leaves the central state with 156 active cases, the official said.

Also Read | Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Efforts On To Lift 'Economic Blockade' and Resume Movement of Vehicles Between the Two States.

With the addition of 74,511 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state so far rose to 1,49,39,051, he added.

According to an official release, at least 5,63,843 COVID-19 vaccine jabs were given during the day, taking the total number of doses administered till date to 3,47,86,003.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,950, new cases 13, death toll 10,514, recovered 7,81,280, active cases 156, number of tests so far 1,49,39,051.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)