Bhopal, Aug 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh recorded 18 fresh cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections in the state to 7,91,937, while the toll stood at 10,514, as no new casualties were reported on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries currently stands at 7,81,265, which leaves the central state with 158 active cases, the official said.

At least 72,741 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the total number of tests conducted in the state to 1,48,64,977, he added.

According to an official release, a total of 3,42,36,260 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, of which 26,594 jabs were given during the day.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,937 new cases 18, death toll 10,514, recovered 7,81,265, active cases 158, number of tests so far 1,48,64,977.

