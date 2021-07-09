Bhopal, Jul 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 29 fresh cases of coronavirus that pushed its tally of infections to 7,90,125, while the toll stood at 9,024 with a single casualty in the last 24 hours, an official from the state health department said.

At least 38 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, raising the count of recoveries to 7,80,695, the official said.

With the addition of seven cases each, the caseload in Indore and Bhopal 1,52,909 and 1,23,210 respectively, he said, adding that the central state is now left with 406 active cases.

Of the 52 districts in the state, 43 did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours, it was stated.

With 76,731 swab samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has reached 1.28 crore, the health department said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,90,125, new cases 29, death toll 9,024, recovered 7,80,695, active cases 406, number of tests so far 1,28,06,933.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)