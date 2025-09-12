Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): In a tragic and chilling discovery, skeletal remains of a missing teenage boy were recovered from a forested area of Madhya Pradesh's Barwani, said police officials on Thursday.

According to the police officials, the remains were found near the jungle of Belghat village under the jurisdiction of Warla police station in Barwani district.

The skeleton was identified as a 14-year-old boy who had been missing for 15 days, based on the clothes found with the remains.

Speaking to reporters, Sub-divisional police officer Sendhwa, Ajay Waghmare said that the body has been sent to Indore for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. He said that the further investigation will be conducted after the post-mortem report is received.

Further details are awaited in the matter.

