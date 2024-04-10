Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Three youths were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused committed the crime on April 3 and the victim lodged the complaint against the accused on Tuesday (April 9), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma said.

"On Tuesday, a 14-year-old girl lodged a complaint at Dabra police station that she studies in class 8th and she became friends with a youth, who is a resident of Belgarha area, via social media. She was having a regular conversation with him," he told ANI.

"On April 3, the youth came with a bike outside her coaching class and by luring her, he took her to his friend's room in Gwalior. Upon reaching there, the youth and his two friends violated the girl. They also snapped a few obscene pictures of the minor. When the girl came to know about those pictures being uploaded on whatsapp status, she reached the police station and lodged a complaint," the ASP said.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under IPC sections 376, 342, 506 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested all three accused, the officer said.

The police also confiscated the bike and the mobile containing obscene pictures, he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the official said. (ANI)

