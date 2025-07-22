Chennai, July 22 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Regional Passport Officer here to consider within four weeks the representation sent by Naam Tamilar Katchi leader S Seeman and issue a passport to him.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction while disposing of a petition filed by Seeman, which sought a direction to the authorities to re-issue his passport for a period of 10 years.

In his petition, Seeman submitted that in the month of September last year, when he planned his travel to neighbouring countries, he found his passport missing, and he was unable to trace his passport after a serious effort.

He preferred a complaint to the Inspector of Police, Neelankarai. He also applied for the reissuance of his passport to the RPO. He also appeared in person on November 25, 2024 and gave a satisfactory explanation to the questions raised by the RPO. By a letter, dated January 31, 2025, the RPO refused to re-issue his passport on the grounds that the criminal cases were pending trial against him.

He submitted that he gave his reply on May 23, 2025 and requested to consider his application to re-issue his passport. He has not suffered any disqualification or facing serious criminal charges so as to evade the legal process.

Further, the criminal cases that were pending and cited for antecedents were registered for political reasons and to muzzle his voice against the ruling party. However, his representation was not considered by the authorities, he added in his petition.

