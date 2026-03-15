Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu formally renamed Tuticorin Airport as Thoothukudi Airport in Tamil Nadu, saying that the renaming corrects a colonial legacy and re-establishes the true strength of our culture, heritage, and languages.

He also declared the Madurai airport an international airport.

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Speaking to reporters here, Naidu called it a historic day and said the name change of Tuticorin Airport reflects the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to correct the colonial imprint.

"Today is a historic day for Tuticorin Airport, where we have officially changed the name in all languages. This is a change that reflects the resolve of our Prime Minister and our nation, correcting what was once a colonial imprint. It re-establishes the true strength we have in our culture, our heritage, and our languages," Naidu said.

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The Union Minister praised Tamil culture, history and language and said it is a collective responsibility to protect and promote the same.

"We all feel proud of the pride and legacy carried by Tamil culture, Tamil history, and the Tamil language. It is one of the oldest languages in the world, and it is our collective responsibility to protect it, promote it, and respect it," Naidu said.

Meanwhile, Naidu also visited Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai.

Highlighting the cultural significance of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple as a source of pride not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the entire nation, he announced that the NDA government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has officially granted international airport status to the city's airport.

On March 10, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the declaration of Madurai Airport as an International Airport, a move expected to enhance connectivity and boost economic development in the southern parts of the state.

According to a press release, elevating Madurai Airport to International Status would enhance regional connectivity, promote trade, and drive economic development in the region. The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence. (ANI)

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