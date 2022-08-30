Madurai, August 30: Madurai Central Jail prisoners started making Lord Ganesha eco-friendly idols ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival starting from August 31. From August 30 onwards, the Lord Ganesha idols are available for sale in the two prison bazaars operating in the Madurai Central jail premises. This is a unique way to showcase the prison's artistic talent and promote green cover by embedding seeds of fruits and flowers.

Since August 12, at least five convicts are making 30 to 40 idols every day from 8 am to 4:30 pm. The officials said that they are planning to sell 400 idols during the festival at 30 to 40 per cent cheaper rate than the market price.

"We are making 30 to 40 Ganesha idols daily. We plan to sell 400 Ganesha idols during the upcoming Ganesha Chaturthi festival. Ganesha idols sold here are available at a cheaper price. The Ganesha idols sold here are 30 to 40 per cent cheaper than the Ganesha idols sold in the market," Vasantha Kannan, a superintendent of Madurai central prison said. With the aim to preserve the environment, the prisoners used the seeds of trees and cow dung so the idols will sprout into a tree after dissolving it in the water. Is It Dry Day on August 31 For Ganesh Chaturthi 2022? Check If Alcohol Will Be Available For Sale in Pubs, Resto Bars, Hotels and Liquor Stores on Ganeshotsav.

"The idols are embedded with seeds of the neem or punnai tree, people dissolve the idols in water bodies or in their backyards after the festival the seed covered with cow dung will sprout into a tree. Only minimal color is used to make the idols" he added. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that will begin on August 31, on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)