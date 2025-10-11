East Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): A mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the tremor occurred at 8:31:35 IST with its epicentre located at latitude 27.52 degrees North and longitude 92.85 East, and a shallow depth of 5 kilometres.

No reports of damage to property or loss of life have been received so far. (ANI)

