Upper Siang, September 22: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang, informed the National Centre for Seismology on Monday. According to the NCS, the tremors had a depth of 10 km. Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 on Richter Scale Strikes Region; No Casualties Reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 22-09-2025, 03:01:17 IST, Lat: 29.06 & Long: 94.45, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.

