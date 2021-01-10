Latur, Jan 10 (PTI) One person was killed and 11 sustained serious injuries after their bus was hit by a truck in Latur's Ausa tehsil on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place between an MSRTC bus and a multi-axle truck on Nilanga-Latur highway near Wagholi at around 10am, said Additional Superintendent of Police Himmat Jadhav.

"The bus, with 14 passengers, was on its way to Akola when it was hit by the truck, after which the former toppled, leaving one passenger dead and 11 seriously injured. They have been shifted to government medical college here," he said.

The driver of the truck fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him, he added.

