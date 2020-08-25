Palghar, Aug 25 (PTI) At least 12 persons were arrested for allegedly gambling in a residential area and defying COVID-19 prohibitory orders in Dahanu town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Prabhupada area on Sunday night and nabbed 12 persons who were allegedly gambling, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

The police seized cash to the tune of Rs 78,180 and four two-wheelers from the arrested accused, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 269 (act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) of the IPC and provisions of the Gambling Act, National Disaster Control Act and Epidemic Act, he said.

