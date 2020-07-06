Pune, Jul 6 (PTI) A total of 12 COVID-19 patients were injured on Monday when their ambulance overturned while on its way to a COVID care facility near Bavdhan here in Maharashtra, police said.

All the injured patients have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

"An ambulance carrying 12 patients was headed towards the Balewadi-based COVID-19 isolation facility from Kothrud when it turned on its side near Bavdhan on Pune-Mumbai Highway," said Yashwant Gawari, senior inspector, Hinjawadi police station.

