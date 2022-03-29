Pune, Mar 29 (PTI) Fifteen people have been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Pune Rural police said on Tuesday.
Assistant Inspector Somnath Lande of Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station said the remarks were made in connection with a reported comment of Pawar on waiver of GST on the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files'.
A case was registered after a Baramati resident complained that 15 people had made derogatory remarks in the comments section of the online news article, he said.
