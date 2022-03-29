Pune, Mar 29 (PTI) Fifteen people have been booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Pune Rural police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 3-Month-Old Girl Sold Seven Times in Three Months in Guntur; Eleven Arrested.

Assistant Inspector Somnath Lande of Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station said the remarks were made in connection with a reported comment of Pawar on waiver of GST on the recently-released film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Talks With Israel Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz, Condoles Loss of Lives in Terror Attack.

A case was registered after a Baramati resident complained that 15 people had made derogatory remarks in the comments section of the online news article, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)