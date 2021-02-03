Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) With the death of 181 more birds in Maharashtra amid the avian influenza scare, the total number of such deaths since January 8 has risen to 20,198 even though the daily mortality among birds has been on a decline since the last week, an official said on Wednesday.

At least 144 of the 181 birds died on Tuesday were poultry birds, he said.

The samples of these dead birds are being sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, and the Disease Investigation Section, Pune, to ascertain the exact cause of their death, the official said.

Besides the 144 poultry birds, 21 crows and 16 other birds, including herons and parrots, also died on Tuesday, as per an official release.

The statement, however, did not specify the number of the samples from Maharashtra testing positive for bird flu at the NISHAD so far.

A total of 72,106 poultry birds, 44,686 eggs and 63,339 kg poultry feed have been destroyed from infected zones in Maharashtra until now, the government said.

As per the protocol to check the spread of the bird flu infection, carcasses of birds are put in a gunny sack and buried into a ditch lined with a layer of lime.

