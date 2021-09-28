Thane, Sep 28: With the addition of 196 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,58,503, an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of two more persons, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,399, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent. India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Crosses 86 Crore-Mark; 8 Lakh Doses Administered in Past 24 Hours.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,799, while the death toll stands at 3,275, another official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)