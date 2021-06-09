Thane, Jun 9 (PTI) An assistant commissioner and the city development chief of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation here in Maharashtra have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty, an official said on Wednesday.

The two officials were expected to follow legal formalities and remove unauthorised stalls on Khadipar road in Bhiwandi town which they did not do, the civic body's spokesperson said in a release.

Hence, they were placed under suspension on Tuesday following an order from the civic commissioner, he said.

