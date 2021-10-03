Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly operating a cricket betting racket from a hotel room in Thane city, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: DMK Govt Fulfilled 202 of 505 Poll Promises, Says CM MK Stalin.

The two were held on a tip off on Saturday while an Indian Premier League game was underway, Senior Inspector Vikas Godke of Crime Branch Unit V (Wagle Estate) told PTI.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Violence in Lakhimpur-Kheri After Protesting Farmers Allegedly Run Over by Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's Son Ashish Mishra's Vehicle.

Cellphones and other equipment have been seized from accused Kamlesh Jaiswal and Ratnesh Pande, both residents of Mulund in Mumbai, he said.

Chitalsar police has registered a case under IPC, Information Technology and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act provisions, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)