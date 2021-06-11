Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Friday added 2,213 deaths to overall COVID-19 death toll in the state, taking it to 1,06,367, after a "scrutiny of laboratory reports for COVID-19 determination" and resultant updating of figures.

During the day, the state reported 406 new deaths and 11,766 infections.

Compared to Thursday, the death count thus went up by 2,619.

The state's caseload rose to 58,87,853, the health department said.

Earlier in the day, the state health department had said that between May 26 to June 10 this year, a total of 8,074 COVID-19 deaths took place. This was a revised figure, it said, without disclosing the earlier estimate. As the number of cases was high in April and May, there was more burden on the government machinery which in some cases led to delayed recording of data, it said.

With 8,104 people discharged, the tally of recovered patients reached 56,16,857.

The number of active cases stood at 1,61,704.

The recovery rate stood at 95.4 per cent while fatality rate was 1.81 per cent.

With 2,54,301 new tests, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state increased to 3,76,11,005.

Mumbai reported 721 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths, increasing its caseload to 7,14,216 and death toll to 15,079. The larger Mumbai division, covering neighbouring areas and satellite towns, reported 2,127 cases and 189 deaths. With this, the division's infection tally reached 15,58,999, and death toll rose to 29,980.

Palghar district in the Mumbai division alone added 110 deaths during the day.

Nashik division reported 1,103 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths, of which 20 fatalities were reported from Ahmednagar district.

In Pune division, 2,573 new COVID-19 infections were recorded, along with 79 deaths. Forty of the deaths were reported in rural parts of the Pune district alone.

The Kolhapur division reported 4,344 new cases and 57 deaths. The rural parts of Kolhapur and Sangli districts added 1,258 and 1,151 cases, respectively. Out of 57 deaths, Ratnagiri district reported 19 while 18 were reported from rural parts of Kolhapur. Aurangabad division added 262 cases, Latur division added 473 cases, Akola division 562 cases, while 322 cases were added in the Nagpur division. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: Positive cases 58,87,853, New cases 11,766, Death toll 1,06,367, Recoveries 56,16,857, Active cases 1,61,704, Total tests 3,76,11,005.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)