Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) A total of 40,782 healthcare staffers were administeredCOVID-19vaccines at 531 centres held on Monday across Maharashtra, taking the tally of those inoculated so far to more than 3 lakh, the state government said.

According to an official statement, 40,311 of the beneficiaries were administered Covishield vaccine.

The remaining 471 beneficiaries received Covaxin jabs, the government said.

Covaxin was inoculated at six places: Amravati, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Solapur and Aurangabad, it added.

In Mumbai suburbs, the authorities had planned to vaccinate 3,580 individuals during the day, but 5,746 healthcare workers (or 161 per cent of the target) were inoculated till evening,the government said.

Amravati district in the Vidarbha region reported 104 per cent vaccination.

A total of 727 persons received jabs as against the single-day target of 700 individuals in Amravati district, according to the government.

The government said 3,09,846 persons have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the state till now.

Thevaccinationdrive began in the state on January 16 as part of the nationwide programme to stamp out the infection.

