Nagpur, Jul 18 (PTI) Four women and a man were duped of Rs 9.18 lakh allegedly by a person who promised to get them ticket examining jobs in the metro rail system, police in Nagpur said on Sunday.

A Wadi police station official identified the accused as Gaurav Ashok Uke (27), a resident of Suraburdi.

"The accused has duped the five between July, 2019 and July, 2021. He had even sent bogus appointment letters to them," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)