Dehradun, December 25: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her brothers and sister-in-law in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district. The body of the girl was found in a decomposed state in the forest area near Soda Saroli village of Dehradun districts on December 13. The girl was reportedly murdered for having an affair with a man from the "lower caste". Uttar Pradesh: 18-Year-Old Girl Killed by Father, Brother Over Love Affair in Chaupai Village.

The girl belonged to Bihar. According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl had come to Dehradun with her younger brother. They were staying with her elder brother and sister-in-law. Then police checked 60 resorts and scanned over 150 CCTV cameras to nab the accused.

“It seems the body was lying in the forest for a month. On December 20, a relative of the dead woman could identify her,” reported the media house quoting Station in-charge of Raipur police station, Amarjeet Singh Rawat, as saying. The accused were nabbed. Honour Killing in Uttar Pradesh: 16-year-Old Girl Strangled, Mutilated by Father And Brother in Shahjahanpur.

During the interrogation, the girl’s younger brother confessed to the crime. He revealed that he, his elder brother and sister-in-law murdered the girl on November 6. The three accused killed the girl when they had gone for an outing. The girl was strangulated to death. The accused threw the body between the rocks in the forest. After the crime, the younger brother fled to Bihar. However, he was also arrested.

