Thane, Mar 02 (PTI) Seized narcotic substances and prescription drugs weighing 61 kilograms were destroyed at a common hazardous waste treatment facility in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Thursday, the Customs department said.

The drugs disposed of included heroin, cocaine and commonly abused medications like alprazolam and tramadol, the department said in a release, adding that they were worth nearly Rs 250 crore.

