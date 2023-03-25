Latur, March 25 (PTI) Seven private buses worth nearly Rs 2 crore were gutted after a high-voltage electricity wire snapped and fell on a garage in Maharashtra's Latur, an official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Union Cabinet Approves 4% Increase in Dearness Allowance Read More: – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred at Sikandarpur chowk in the early hours of Friday, the official said. The vehicles had been sent to the garage for repairs and painting.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Centre Issues Advisory Amid Rise of Coronavirus Cases, Says 'Keep Close Watch on Evolving Etiologies'.

A fire erupted after the live high-tension line broke and fell on the garage. It engulfed the buses, valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, in no time, the official said.

Firefighters later brought the blaze under control.

State-run power distributor Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is probing to ascertain what caused the wire to break, while police have registered a case, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)