Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons and seized eight stolen mobile phones from their possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday.

The Kalyan railway police had received multiple complaints of mobile phone theft.

On Tuesday, a patrolling team nabbed the two persons, aged 22 and 30, while they were roaming on a platform of the Kalyan station, the railway police said in a release.

The police seized eight mobile phones worth more than Rs 90,000 from their possession, it said.

Earlier also, criminal cases were registered against the two accused, residents of Ulhasnagar town, the police said.

