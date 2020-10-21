Thane, Oct 21 (PTI) A gram sevak was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a man seeking permission to build a house in a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint, a team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday caught gram sevak Shivaji Gopal Dhanasure of Naglegaon village while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000, the official said.

According to the complainant, the accused had demanded Rs 30,000 from him to clear his application for a building permission to construct a house in the village, he said.

The accused had later settled for Rs 15,000, following which the complainant approached the ACB, the official said.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused with the Vasai police and further probe is underway, he added.

