Parsa, October 21: Speaking at a rally, on Wednesday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asked the crowd to not “create nuisance” after there was sloganeering in support of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav. The election rally was organised by JD(U) at Derni in Parsa assembly constituency in Bihar's Saran district as a part of promotion campaign for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Bihar Assembly Election 2020: From Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to Pushpam Priya Chaudhary; Here is the List of Probable Bihar CM Candidates.

Kumar lost his temper when the crowd gathered started chanting “Lalu Zindabad.”He said, "If you don't want to vote for us, don't but don't create nuisance. You will do harm to the person for whom you're here."Jhanjharpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Watch The Video Here:

#WATCH | "If you don't want to vote for us, don't but don't create nuisance. You will do harm to the person for whom you're here," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to a group of people raising slogans during his rally in support of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai in Parsa. #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/tJ0P1tK2ny — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

The rally was held to promote the candidature of Chandrika Rai, who quit RJD earlier this year following a marital dispute between his daughter and Tej Pratap, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yada. Rai is the sitting MLA from Parsa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).