Pune, Apr 14 (PTI) The birth anniversary of eminent jurist and legendary social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar was celebrated in a grand manner in Pune on Friday with well-attended processions being organised at multiple places in Maharashtra's second largest city.

Songs hailing the chief architect of the Constitution were sung at these events, including one at the statue of Ambedkar near Pune Railway station, which was attended by several thousand people.

At a celebration function organised by Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Committee, 5000 kilograms of 'misal' (spicy stew of beans, potatoes etc) was prepared by popular chef Vishnu Manohar along with one lakh glasses of buttermilk.

State minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil attended the event along with several other leaders cutting across political lines.

