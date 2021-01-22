Pune, Jan 22 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met anti-corruption crusader and social activist Anna Hazare in Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar, some 120 kilometres from here, and said the latter's views and demands on the farm sector will be communicated to the Centre.

Hazare has written to the Centre and said he will sit on a fast in Delhi from January 30 over a host of agricultural demands.

Fadnavis said the Union agriculture minister had asked him to speak to Hazare, adding that a solution to the demands would be arrived at soon.

Speaking to reporters, Hazare said the Centre's new farm laws were undemocratic and added people's participation was necessary in drafting laws.

One of his demands is the implementation of M S Swaminathan Committee's recommendations on agriculture. PTI

