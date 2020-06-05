India News | Maha: Amravati COVID-19 Cases Touch 270, Local Hospital Hit

Amravati (Maha), Jun 5 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 270 on Friday after 11 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, including five linked to a local hospital, an official said.

The total number of people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Getlife Hospital is now eight, and Amravati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prashant Rode saying the facility had not been sealed yet as there were people undergoing treatment there.

"We have asked the hospital not to admit new patients and to treat the existing ones as per COVID-19 protocol. All the staff at Getlife Hospital will be tested for coronavirus after five days of quarantine," Rode told PTI.

The five who tested positive from the hospital comprise a 21-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment there, her parents, a security guard and a nurse, officials said.

Meanwhile, several markets in the city reopened after being shut for over two months, with shops marked P1 and P2 as part of an odd-even alternate day opening mechanism.

