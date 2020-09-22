Amravati (Maha), Sep 22 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amravati rose by 393 to reach 11,578 on Tuesday, while eight deaths took the toll to 247, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection here reached 8,689 after 179 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, he added.

The district now has 2,642 active cases, the official informed.

