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Agency News Agency News India News | Over 6.68 Lakh Students Register for CBSE Class X Second Board Exam Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. According to the CBSE press release, the applications include 5,26,655 students opting for improvement, 85,285 under compartment, and 57,914 choosing both compartment and improvement categories.

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): A total of 6,68,854 students have applied for the second board examination for Class X under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), reflecting a strong response to the newly introduced two-exam system aimed at reducing academic pressure and improving performance opportunities.

According to the CBSE press release, the applications include 5,26,655 students opting for improvement, 85,285 under compartment, and 57,914 choosing both compartment and improvement categories.

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Gender-wise data shows that 4,02,643 male candidates and 2,66,209 female candidates have registered, along with 2 candidates in the 'other' category, indicating broad participation across categories.

The Board stated that the second examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, with all pre-examination processes completed in a "timely and systematic manner".

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The initiative allows students who have already passed the first exam to improve performance in up to three subjects, while also providing a second chance to compartment candidates.

Subject-wise trends reveal that the highest number of candidates have opted for Science (4,74,491), followed by Mathematics Standard (3,68,843) and Social Science (1,54,619). Among languages, Hindi Course-A (29,860) and English Language & Literature (98,536) recorded significant participation.

The Board highlighted that this flexible system is part of its broader reform aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. CBSE noted that the move is aimed at reducing exam-related stress while enabling students to achieve their best possible outcomes.

Earlier, CBSE had successfully conducted the main examination for over 24.83 lakh students, with a pass percentage of 93.70%, underscoring the scale of operations and the growing need for flexible assessment mechanisms.

The results of the second examination are expected to be declared by the end of June 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)