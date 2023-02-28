Indore(Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): A team of Maharashtra ATS (Anti Terror Squad) has reached Indore in Madhya Pradesh to interrogate Sarfaraz Memon, a terror suspect who has been taken in custody by Indore Police.

On Monday, National Investigation Agency emailed all the security agencies and Mumbai Police regarding Memon following which Indore Police in an operation detained the suspect. In a communication sent to Mumbai Police and Maharashtra ATS, the NIA had termed him 'dangerous'.

"Memon told the Maharashtra ATS team during his interrogation that he had spent the previous 12 years in Hong Kong", said an official.

Memon was located at his Indore residence in a joint operation conducted by Maha ATS and MP Police. He is currently being questioned jointly by MP police and Maharashtra ATS.

Earlier Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrotam Mishra on this matter had tweeted "On the basis of NIA's input, the Indore police Sarfaraz Memon has been taken into custody. The entire matter is being investigated seriously. Rule of law prevails in Madhya Pradesh, an island of peace and no one involved in suspicious activities will be spared."

"Memon has been trained in the making IEDs, explosives and handling of weapons in China and Pakistan" as per the official communication sent by NIA to security agencies.

While authorities have not yet been able to connect him to any terrorist activity in the ongoing questioning they are not completely ruling out any theory. (ANI)

