India News | Maha: Banned Tobacco Products Worth Rs 37.80 Lakh Seized

Thane, Jun 1 (PTI) Banned tobacco products worth Rs 37.80 lakh were on Monday seized from a truck in Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said.

The products were found hidden under shampoo sachets inside the truck parked in Rahanal village.

"The stock of the tobacco products seized by the FDA is valued at Rs 37.80 lakh. The team also seized the stock of shampoo worth Rs 14 lakh," an official release said, adding that driver of the truck has been detained.

A case has been registered with local police, it stated.

