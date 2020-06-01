Indian Army Neutralises 13 Terrorists in Two Separate Operations in Jammu And Kashmir's Mendhar-Poonch Region: Reports

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Poonch, June 1: The Indian Army on Monday thwarted two major infiltration bids by neutralising 13 terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar-Poonch region. In the morning, three heavily-armed Pakistan trained terrorists were killed along the LoC in Naushera Sector. In the second incident, 10 more terrorists were reportedly killed by the Indian Army in Mendhar. Pakistan Shells Forward Areas Along LoC in Poonch, Man Injured.

In the first incident, a group of terrorists attempted to infiltrate into the Indian territory from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Monday. Their infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army troops near Kalal village. Currently, the search operations are underway in the area. The identity of the terrorists is yet to ascertained. According to a report published in India Today, the 10 terrorists were killed in an encounter with security personnel oops in Mendhar along the LoC in the Jammu division. India Lodges Strong Protest with Pakistan Over Killing of Civilian Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, some media reports also claimed that the Indian Army destroyed a terror launchpad, opposite the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district killing the 10 terrorists. The operation was carried out in retaliation to the Pakistani ceasefire violation. The terror launchpad was hosting 10 to 15 terrorists, reported Republic World.

Pakistan on Saturday, violated ceasefire violation along the LoC in Poonch district. In the heavy shelling, a 25-year-old civilian was injured, and at least two residential houses were damaged. The shelling from across the border in Mendhar and Balakote sectors started around 11 pm on Saturday and continued till 4:50 am Sunday.