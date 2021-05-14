Thane, May 14 (PTI) A restaurant-bar was demolished in the early hours of Friday by the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation in Thane district for allegedly operating without permission, officials said.

The action by the civic body's anti-encroachment team started at 11:30pm on Thursday and ended an hour past midnight on Friday, they added.

In a raid carried out by Kashimira police under senior inspector Sanjay Hazare on May 8, the bar was found to be open despite COVID-19 directives to shut such places, and a specially made cavity was unearthed in the structure in which women were kept in dingy and dangerous conditions.

The civic action of demolishing the restaurant-bar structure came after police wrote to the MBMC on illegalities found during the May 8 raid, officials added.

