Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) Thane police filed an extortion case against the chief of AIMIM's Bhiwandi unit, with an official stating on Tuesday that it was the third such case against him in the past few days.

Bhiwandi Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde told PTI that Khalid Guddu has been charged along with two others for using RTI to find out about a construction in the township in 2015, filing a plea in Bombay High Court later and in 2018 demanding Rs 35 lakh from its residents to withdraw it.

Guddu is in the custody of Thane Crime Branch in connection with two extortion FIRs filed earlier, said officials.

