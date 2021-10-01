Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Six people have come forward to fight the Deglur Assembly bypoll slated for October 30 on a Congress ticket, senior leader and Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan said on Friday.

The bypoll has been necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar and among those who have submitted their intent to contest is his son Jitesh, said Chavan after a party meeting here.

The names will be forwarded to the All India Congress Committee, which will take a final decision, he added.

Deglur is part of Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

The last date for filing nominations is October 8, while scrutiny of papers will take place on October 11 and forms can be withdrawn on October 13. Votes will be counted on November 2.

