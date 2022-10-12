Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a revised policy for the use of land to set up ultra-high voltage transmission lines and pylons.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Two Sell Painkillers to Youth at Crematorium in Coimbatore, Arrested With 500 Tablets; Four Accused at Large.

This will help expedite several power generation projects in different parts of the state, a statement from the chief minister's office said after the cabinet meeting.

Also Read | No Citizen Should Be Prosecuted Under Section 66A of the IT Act, Says Supreme Court.

Land is not acquired to set up pylons and for laying of transmission lines. Only compensation is given for the use of land and for the crop loss.

At present, the compensation amount is very small and it is being opposed by the owners of the land, due to which several projects are delayed and held up.

As per the revised policy, for setting up ultra-high voltage transmission lines of 66 KV or more, the compensation amount will be double the rate of the land mentioned in the ready reckoner or average rate of purchase and the sale of land in the last three years, whichever is more.

There will be 30 per cent compensation for the land covered under the transmission lines.

The amount of compensation will be decided by a committee of deputy divisional officer. The implementation of the policy will be monitored by a committee headed by principal secretary of energy department.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to set up district, civil courts in Mangaon, Ramtek, Igatpuri, Belapur, Karjat, Wai, Yeola, Paranda. The proposal to create new posts in these courts and sanction of funds was also approved, the statement said.

Kharif sowing was completed on 143.10 lakh hectares land in the state, the statement said, adding that till October 7, the state has received 1,189.4 mm rainfall.

At present the COVID-19 positivity rate of the state is 2.55 per cent and on an average, 400 new patients are diagnosed on a daily basis. At present, there are 2,387 active cases, out of which four are on ventilator and 34 on oxygen support. So far, 17.72 lakh crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)