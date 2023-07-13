Latur, Jul 13 (PTI) Police have registered cases against 24 coffee shops in Maharashtra's Latur district for not installing CCTVs and transparent glass doors and violating other norms, officials said.

On June 20, the district administration issued an order making it mandatory for the cafes to install CCTVs, have transparent glass doors and proper seating arrangement for customers to prevent mischief and other crimes, as per an official release.

The deadline for abiding by the order was July 9.

According to the police, they had received many complaints of mischief, sexual abuse and other offences at coffee shops and other eateries in the district, specially involving college students.

In view of this, Superintendent of Police Somay Munde had submitted a proposal to Collector Prithviraj B P, listing guidelines to be followed by these establishments, the release said.

Accordingly, the collector issued the order on June 20 directing the cafes and eateries to make necessary changes at their establishments by July 9.

After the deadline, the police during an inspection found violation of norms at 24 cafes in the district following which cases were registered against their owners under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), the release said.

