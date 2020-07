Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Aiming to treat COVID-19 positive people properly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated health facilities in Dombivli and Kalyan along with KDMC's Swab Testing Centre in Gauripada.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray launched dedicated health facilities in Dombivli and Kalyan for treatment of COVID-19 patients, along with KDMC's Swab Testing Centre in Gauripada, Kalyan today," read a tweet from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Reports 523 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises to 17,305: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

The inauguration was done via video conference on Saturday.

"Patidar Bhavan, Dombivli COVID Care centre is equipped with 210 beds, of which 200 have oxygen facilities and 10 are semi-ICU beds. Clinics, restroom and lodging facilities for the medical staff have been incorporated in the facility," read another tweet.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Warns People Not to Click on Any URL Circulated via SMS/WhatsApp Claiming COVID-19 Relief Package of Rs 2000 for Each Citizen.

The CMO further informed that the COVID Care Cente in Kalyan is equipped with 100 oxygen beds, 84 normal beds and 10 semi ICU beds.

"The KDMC has also set up its own well-equipped swab testing centre on PPP basis in Kalyan, which can run an estimated 3,000 tests/per day," the CMO added.

Maharashtra has reported 357,117 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country, informed the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)