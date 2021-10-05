Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed the departments of Tourism and Culture to strictly abide by the directions to use the logo of the Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence in all government correspondence, a statement said on Tuesday.

In the meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary regarding organising the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, it has been decided to organise 75 events in 75 weeks till August 15, 2022.

The decision has been taken as per the instructions of the chief minister to use the logo in government correspondence and other places, the statement said.

As per the government correspondence, instructions have been given to all the ministries as well as the administrative departments and their subordinate regional offices to put up banners in all government offices, it added.

