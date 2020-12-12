Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday greeted NCP president Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday, describing him as the pillar of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Thackeray said Pawar's energy and enthusiasm were inspiration to all.

Also Read | India Pledges $2 Billion Philanthropy for COVID-19 Care.

"We hope that he continues to have the same energy and enthusiasm. We wish Sharad Pawar saheb, who is the pillar of MVA, a senior leader and guide, good health and long life," he said in a statement.

Pawar was instrumental in the formation of the NCP- Congress combine's unlikely tie-up with the Shiv Sena last year, after the Sena fell out with its ally BJP following the assembly polls.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 98-Lakh Mark With 30,005 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 1,42,628.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)