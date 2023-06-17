Thane, Jun 17 (PTI) Kalyan Lok Sabha MP and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde on Saturday downplayed the advertisement row between his party Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The ruling allies were at loggerheads after a Shiv Sena advertisement based on a survey stated that Shinde was more popular than his deputy and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: Our Protest is Not Politically Motivated, Says Olympic Medallist Sakshi Malik and Her Husband Satyawart Kadian (Watch Video).

The advertisement, which appeared in several dailies in the state on Tuesday, was the work of an "over-enthusiastic party worker", the CM had said earlier.

The Shinde-Fadnavis "jodi" was unbreakable and no one needs to get carried away by such propaganda, Shrikant Shinde said in a function in Kalyan.

Also Read | BSP Supremo Mayawati's Brother Anand Kumar and His Wife Vichiter Lata Got 70 Flats Below 6th Floor in Noida Against Agreement: Audit Report.

He alleged the opposition parties were defaming the state government since it was doing good work after coming to power in June last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)