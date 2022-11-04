Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Ahead of the arrival of Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Maharashtra, several senior party leaders in the state have been practising brisk walking and doing exercises to keep pace with Rahul Gandhi during the public outreach programme.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to arrive at Deglur in Nanded district of Maharashtra from neighbouring Telangana around 7 pm on November 7.

Former state chief minister Ashok Chavan said he and other leaders have been practising brisk walk and exercising to match Gandhi's steps, while state Congress president Nana Patole said he has been doing warm up exercises and push-ups to keep himself fit for the yatra.

"Citizens in Nanded are all set to participate in the yatra. We are practising and exercising as and when we get time. Walking is good for health," Chavan, who hails from Nanded, said.

Patole said that as the party's state unit chief, it was his duty to travel the entire 382-km-long stretch of the yatra in the state with Rahul Gandhi.

D P Sawant, Congress leader and MLA from Nanded, said the party leaders from the state will try to walk during the yatra as much as they can.

Chavan and other leaders are walking 5 kms every morning, Sawant said.

In Maharashtra, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will travel through 15 Assembly and 6

parliamentary constituencies during its 14-day sojourn. The yatra will reach Madnur Naka in Deglur on Monday evening and the foot march will resume at 6.30 am the next day from the Deglur bus stand.

The Maharashtra Congress has made elaborate arrangements to welcome the yatra, where the entire state leadership will be present.

