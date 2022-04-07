Thane, Apr 7 (PTI) A policeman suffered injuries after a rickshaw driver allegedly attacked him with a knife at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which the accused was arrested, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Maharashtra | A 60-year-old Labourer Died After a Portion of the Roof of Metron Building … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, and the accused identified as Umer Munir Shaikh, 53, is a habitual offender, he said, adding that the injured policeman was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Also Read | Google To Block Outdated Apps on Play Store From November 1, 2022.

"A police team had spotted a suspicious rickshaw between Vadpe and Sonale villages during the night patrolling. The police chased the vehicle and stopped it near a village. When the police personnel confronted its driver, he suddenly attacked police naik Ranjit Palve with a knife on his head," inspector Datta Borate of Bhiwandi taluka police station said.

However, another policemen pinned down the driver and later arrested him, he said.

A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused. He was presented before a local magistrate on Wednesday, who remanded him in police custody till April 12, Borate added.

The injured policeman was admitted to a hospital with severe head injuries and is currently being treated, police said.

The police seized a pistol from the accused, against whom several criminal cases have been registered in Kalyan-Dombivli region, the official said, adding that the rickshaw which he was driving was also a stolen one.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)