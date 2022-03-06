Pune, Mar 6 (PTI) Workers of NCP and BJP clashed in Pimpri Chinchwad city in Maharashtra on Sunday ahead of the inauguration of a garden by opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, prompting police to resort to mild lathicharge.

The NCP workers had come to the spot alleging that the BJP leader is inaugurating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee garden in the Purna Nagar area though its work is still incomplete.

A senior police officer from Pimpri Chinchwad said workers of BJP and NCP started shouting slogans against each other.

"To avoid the situation from going out of control, police resorted to lathi-charge," he said.

Fadnavis inaugurated the garden after the incident.

